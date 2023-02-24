TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $90.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TJX. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.22.

NYSE TJX opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.05. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athena Investment Management grew its position in TJX Companies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 5,174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 14,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,477 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

