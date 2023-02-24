TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 191,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 284,391 shares.The stock last traded at $8.80 and had previously closed at $8.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRTX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 177.12, a current ratio of 151.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

