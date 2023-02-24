TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 191,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 284,391 shares.The stock last traded at $8.80 and had previously closed at $8.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on TRTX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 177.12, a current ratio of 151.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.
TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.
About TPG RE Finance Trust
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)
