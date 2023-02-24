Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 49.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 13.8% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.19.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $233.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.94. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 37.90%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

