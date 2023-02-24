TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 20.5 %

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $78.39.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $285,510.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $285,510.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $91,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $808,722.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,088,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,110 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.