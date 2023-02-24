Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TNL stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNL. Barclays cut their target price on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

