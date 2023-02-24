Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.
Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance
TPH stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $25.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes
In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on TPH. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
