Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TPH. TheStreet upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

TPH stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

