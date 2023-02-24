Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TFPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 138,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,226,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

