Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Trading Down 6.6%

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.96. 67,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 163,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 215,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Further Reading

