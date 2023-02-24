Truist Financial Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $266.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $238.00 to $266.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a reduce rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $236.64 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.25. The company has a market capitalization of $589.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.