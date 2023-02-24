Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Outperform Rating from Wolfe Research

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wolfe Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.