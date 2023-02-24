UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 306,248 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,471,685,000 after buying an additional 7,791,825 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $81,603,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,975,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,987,000 after buying an additional 3,346,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in UBS Group by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,355,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,947,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

UBS Group stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

