UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,190,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 641,184 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of UDR worth $91,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 10,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 176.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 608.00%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

