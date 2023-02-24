United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 27,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in United Airlines by 475.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 59,331 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $5,703,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Insider Activity

United Airlines Stock Performance

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UAL opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.