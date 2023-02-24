United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.55.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $248.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 37.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total transaction of $2,038,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,118.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total value of $2,038,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,118.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,420 shares of company stock worth $52,458,049 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

