United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $255.25, but opened at $239.56. United Therapeutics shares last traded at $248.81, with a volume of 321,250 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UTHR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total transaction of $2,038,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,118.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total value of $2,038,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,118.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,060.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 199,420 shares of company stock worth $52,458,049 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.51 and a 200-day moving average of $245.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.63.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.