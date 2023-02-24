Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Issues Earnings Results

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,395.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,019,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,014,000 after buying an additional 207,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,016,000 after buying an additional 325,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,562,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,634,000 after buying an additional 245,116 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,122,000 after buying an additional 151,060 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

