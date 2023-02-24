Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Insider Theodore G. Broome Sells 5,000 Shares

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $267,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Universal stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.97.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $795.04 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 3.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,920 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Universal by 16.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 6.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

