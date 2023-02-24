Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) PT Lowered to $0.50

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $0.80 to $0.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Venator Materials from $2.20 to $0.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.89.
Venator Materials Stock Performance
Venator Materials stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.78.
Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.
