Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) PT Lowered to $0.50

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $0.80 to $0.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Venator Materials from $2.20 to $0.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.89.

Venator Materials Stock Performance

Venator Materials stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Venator Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 116,896.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,965,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 11,954,952 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 250,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 219,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 421,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 68,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 533,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

