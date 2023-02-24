Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Down to $25.46

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.46, but opened at $22.77. Veracyte shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 90,493 shares trading hands.

VCYT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $895,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $27,651.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $895,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,937 shares of company stock worth $4,824,942 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 358.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 16,813.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

