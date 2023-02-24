Veritable L.P. Has $163,000 Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,112 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

