Vertical Research Downgrades Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to Hold

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) was downgraded by Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HUN opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 102,087 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,522,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,795,000 after purchasing an additional 486,885 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Huntsman by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.