Vertical Research Downgrades Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to Hold

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

NYSE:HUN opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 102,087 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,522,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,795,000 after purchasing an additional 486,885 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Huntsman by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

