Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Vertiv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Vertiv Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

