Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

Walmart Trading Down 1.5 %

Walmart stock opened at $142.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,132,374 shares of company stock valued at $764,071,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

