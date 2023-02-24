Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. Walmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.90-$6.05 EPS.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $383.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,132,374 shares of company stock valued at $764,071,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Walmart by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after buying an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.