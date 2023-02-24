Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Sells $1,164,825.00 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $150.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.59 and a 200 day moving average of $161.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

