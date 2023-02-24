Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Price Target to $30.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Trinity Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Trinity Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Trinity Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

