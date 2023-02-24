Wells Fargo & Company Increases Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $31.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after buying an additional 1,558,767 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,794,000 after buying an additional 495,609 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,073,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after buying an additional 261,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after buying an additional 102,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

