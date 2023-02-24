Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at TD Securities

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WDOFF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WDOFF opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

