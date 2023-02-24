Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WDO. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.24.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$6.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$6.00 and a 1 year high of C$16.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.11. The firm has a market cap of C$877.74 million, a PE ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity at Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

In related news, Director Charles Main sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$43,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

