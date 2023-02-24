Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WING. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Wingstop from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.47.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Trading Down 2.7 %

Wingstop stock opened at $174.23 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $193.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 165.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 767,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,368,000 after purchasing an additional 478,338 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $61,571,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 376.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,634,000 after purchasing an additional 397,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 343,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,284,000 after buying an additional 219,977 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.