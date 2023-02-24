Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Xylem worth $17,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 21.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Xylem stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.04. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 67.35%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

