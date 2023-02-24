Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday.

Zalando Price Performance

Shares of ZAL opened at €39.03 ($41.52) on Thursday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($53.04). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.40.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

