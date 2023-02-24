Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $104,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $301.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $440.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.