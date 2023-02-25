100,000 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,537,000 after purchasing an additional 251,177 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,103.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 368,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 338,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.