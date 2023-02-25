125,000 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Caesars Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,419 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,789 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,323,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

CZR stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

