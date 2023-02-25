4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 90.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FDMT. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $26.49.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $136,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 32,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $776,889.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,967,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,403,110.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,829 shares of company stock worth $1,509,154 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Recommended Stories

