90,000 Shares in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cryoport at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cryoport by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after acquiring an additional 485,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 475,554 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 334,220 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,207,444 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,152,000 after acquiring an additional 216,590 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cryoport by 885.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 199,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport Price Performance

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CYRX shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.