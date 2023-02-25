99,000 Shares in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of KnowBe4 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KnowBe4

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $322,256.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $291,283.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Price Performance

KnowBe4 Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $24.89 on Friday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.90, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.32.

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.