A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of A. O. Smith worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 229,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 109,564 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 163.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 65.7% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 30.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AOS opened at $64.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

