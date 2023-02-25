Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEM. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,370,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,355,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828,246 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 726.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,545,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $405,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,198 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Further Reading

