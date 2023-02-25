Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,208 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.06% of Agree Realty worth $63,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 20.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 140.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 44,388 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 222,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ADC opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.63 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average is $71.67.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.