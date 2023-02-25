Air Canada to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued on Monday, February 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.83). The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, February 17th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.15.

Air Canada Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Transactions at Air Canada

Shares of AC stock opened at C$19.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a market cap of C$7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$15.57 and a twelve month high of C$25.07.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total transaction of C$284,593.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,675.05. In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total transaction of C$284,593.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,675.05. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total value of C$620,863.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,463,734.55. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

