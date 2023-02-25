Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $101.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,134 shares of company stock worth $525,856 and have sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM opened at $72.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $72.56 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.36.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

