Albemarle Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $7.43 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Albemarle in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $7.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.07. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $30.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $37.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $249.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.45. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

