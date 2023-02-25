Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of Allegion worth $60,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 59.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Allegion by 172.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Allegion by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.78.

Allegion Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $113.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $123.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.15 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

