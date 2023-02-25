Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €245.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €245.00 ($260.64) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €309.00 ($328.72) price target on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($244.68) target price on Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($265.96) price target on Allianz in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays set a €220.00 ($234.04) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €233.00 ($247.87) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at €215.20 ($228.94) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €214.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €193.03. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($177.98) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($220.00).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.