Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €245.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €245.00 ($260.64) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €309.00 ($328.72) price target on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($244.68) target price on Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($265.96) price target on Allianz in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays set a €220.00 ($234.04) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €233.00 ($247.87) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Allianz Stock Performance
Shares of ALV stock opened at €215.20 ($228.94) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €214.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €193.03. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($177.98) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($220.00).
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Read More
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.