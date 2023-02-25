Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

OROCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allkem in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allkem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Allkem Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OROCF opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Allkem has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08.

About Allkem

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

