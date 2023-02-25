Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AWCMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alumina from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Alumina stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Alumina has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03.

About Alumina

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

