American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) & Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Critical Survey

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wealth Minerals and American Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Wealth Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wealth Minerals and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -31.41% -27.64% American Lithium N/A -17.21% -16.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wealth Minerals and American Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$7.49 million ($0.05) -5.90 American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -23.91

American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wealth Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

